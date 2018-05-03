The Gist

Thursday, May 3, 2018

Rebel alliance of troupes unite for May the Fourth Burlesque You at the Venue

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Performer Lita LaRoux, not in a Star Wars costume, but close enough - PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Facebook
  • Performer Lita LaRoux, not in a Star Wars costume, but close enough
Just like the Rebel Alliance united political dissidents from many different worlds into a unified guerilla military, the Venue’s Star Wars-themed burlesque night brings together performers from the Ladies of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge, Emerald City Cabaret and Big Bang Boom! Cabaret for a night of intergalactic titillation. Sexy stormtroopers, sexy Sith, sexy droids – the only thing they’re missing is a sexy sarlacc.

9 p.m. Friday; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $18-$30; orlandoweeklytickets.com

