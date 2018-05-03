Raelyn Nelson Band headlines latest Nashville South showcase at the Veranda

click to enlarge
Nashville South is the roving and ongoing live showcase by Orlando promoter Modern Music Movement that’s noted for its Americana leanings. This time, it’s landing at the gorgeous and exciting new outdoor venue the Veranda Live, a stage that MMM is currently booking and a spot we recently hailed as the potential new town square for Thornton Park. Alongside homegrown acts like Crenshaw and the rising Beemo are top-shelf locals Stephen Rock and Whyte Tygers, the powerful new full band fronted by venerated folk couple Heather Lee and Jordan Wynn that completely owned Southern Fried Sunday’s Southern Belle Ball last autumn. But the headliner this time, the Raelyn Nelson Band, is especially noteworthy and intriguing. Fronted by the granddaughter of no less than Willie Nelson, the garage-hearted Nashville group is a shot of country in the arm of rock & roll. Go see some royal bloodline and legit homegrown twang in one of the city’s most naturally beautiful venues.
with Whyte Tygers, Stephen Rock, Beemo, Crenshaw | 7 p.m. | The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave. | theverandalive.com
| $5
