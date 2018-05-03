The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Heard

Funk godfather George Clinton brings Parliament-Funkadelic to House of Blues

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge JASON BENZ BENNEE
  • Jason Benz Bennee
In the 1970s, Detroit singer/producer/interstellar being George Clinton was creating music at a rate that few have yet matched – save perhaps Prince – funneling his flood of songs and ideas into two main projects, funk outfit Parliament and psychedelic crew Funkadelic. Don’t be mistaken, though, Parliament-Funkadelic was in every sense a collective, a gloriously out-there troupe of outer space-obsessed musicians and artists who were at the top of their respective games, and who proceeded to change the face of popular music with albums like One Nation Under a Groove and Mothership Connection. Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic created a lethally funky Afrofuturism that still sounds mind-blowing to this day, influencing everything from Dr. Dre’s West Coast rap empire to Liquid Liquid and Fishbone. Clinton is still proudly flying his freak flag and “getting down just for the funk of it,” and really, you should be doing exactly the same.

with Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf | 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com | $28

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
@ House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Fri., May 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $28
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-934-2583
10:30am and 1pm Gospel Brunch Sunday; 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday; 11am- midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-1:30am Thursday-Saturday
Music Club, American, Breakfast/Brunch and Southern/Soul
Map





Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic @ House of Blues

    • Fri., May 4, 7:30 p.m. $28

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

  2. Here's a kid flipping off Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Read More

  3. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

  4. Double Dare isn't returning to Orlando, but a new nostalgia-packed stage show starring Marc Summers is Read More

  5. Appeals court blocks 'homegrown' marijuana ruling for Florida patient Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation