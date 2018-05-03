Funk godfather George Clinton brings Parliament-Funkadelic to House of Blues

click to enlarge
In the 1970s, Detroit singer/producer/interstellar being George Clinton was creating music at a rate that few have yet matched – save perhaps Prince – funneling his flood of songs and ideas into two main projects, funk outfit Parliament and psychedelic crew Funkadelic. Don’t be mistaken, though, Parliament-Funkadelic was in every sense a collective, a gloriously out-there troupe of outer space-obsessed musicians and artists who were at the top of their respective games, and who proceeded to change the face of popular music with albums like One Nation Under a Groove
and Mothership Connection
. Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic created a lethally funky Afrofuturism that still sounds mind-blowing to this day, influencing everything from Dr. Dre’s West Coast rap empire to Liquid Liquid and Fishbone. Clinton is still proudly flying his freak flag and “getting down just for the funk of it,” and really, you should be doing exactly the same.
with Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf | 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com
| $28
