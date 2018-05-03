FEMA grants extension of housing program for Puerto Rican evacuees until June 30

click to enlarge Monivette Cordeiro

I would like to thank @fema for granting our request for a final extension of the #TSA program until June 30. Transportation assistance was also extended to all program participants. — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: FEMA has extended all TSA housing vouchers thru June 30 & will pay for flights back to PR + resettlement on island for those eligible. Our office fought repeatedly for extensions, glad @fema finally providing peace of mind for struggling families #Sayfie @HispanicCaucus — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 3, 2018

Pleased to report that @FEMA will extend the Transitional Shelter Assistance program for displaced Puerto Rican families in Florida and other states through June 30. Thank you to PR Gov. @RicardoRossello for requesting the extension. Another successful bipartisan effort! #FlaPol — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) May 3, 2018

Big News today! - FEMA has just agreed to extend its TSA housing assistance program for all displaced Puerto Rican families through June 30 to allow them to, at least, finish out the current school year. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) May 3, 2018