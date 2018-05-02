Longrunning spoken word night Speakeasy returns with a new night, a new host and a new location

click to enlarge
Orlando’s former longest-running spoken word night, Speakeasy, returns with a new night (first Wednesdays), a new home and a new host, Trevor Fraser. The format is open to all forms of writing, and the mood is best when boozy. Get there early to sign up and pregame.
8 p.m. Wednesday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
thenook.tk
