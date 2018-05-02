The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The Gist

Longrunning spoken word night Speakeasy returns with a new night, a new host and a new location

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge Former Speakeasy host Tod Caviness - MICHAEL GAVIN
  • Michael Gavin
  • Former Speakeasy host Tod Caviness
Orlando’s former longest-running spoken word night, Speakeasy, returns with a new night (first Wednesdays), a new home and a new host, Trevor Fraser. The format is open to all forms of writing, and the mood is best when boozy. Get there early to sign up and pregame.

8 p.m. Wednesday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
thenook.tk

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

  2. Here's a kid flipping off Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Read More

  3. SeaWorld's new immersive Sesame Street land will open in Orlando spring 2019 Read More

  4. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  5. New food truck park coming to the Milk District this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation