Audubon Park's May the Fourth Sip & Stroll strikes back

Audubon Park’s annual May 4 celebration of all things Star Wars returns this week. Dress as your favorite Jedi, Sith or droid and stroll through various stops in the district, picking up a drink at each spot. Check-in takes place inside Redlight Redlight, but if you’re not interested in drinking, you can still join the costume party.
5-8 p.m. Friday; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $15-$20; audubonparkgardens.com
