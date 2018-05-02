Tip Jar

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Audubon Park's May the Fourth Sip & Stroll strikes back

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge MIKE LOTHROP
  • Mike Lothrop
Audubon Park’s annual May 4 celebration of all things Star Wars returns this week. Dress as your favorite Jedi, Sith or droid and stroll through various stops in the district, picking up a drink at each spot. Check-in takes place inside Redlight Redlight, but if you’re not interested in drinking, you can still join the costume party.

5-8 p.m. Friday; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $15-$20; audubonparkgardens.com

