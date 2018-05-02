25 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, May 2
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Lesiure Chief/Facebook
-
Leisure Chief
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Swamp Sistas Volunteer Jam
6 pm at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive.
Thursday, May 3
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, May 4
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kulture Shock
10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Saturday, May 5
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Cinco de Mayo Street Bash: Victims of Circumstance, Bothering Dennis, Moonmen From Mars, 69 Fingers and more
3 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
DJ Spanky
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Drew Williams
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Patty & Mike
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, May 6
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, May 7
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eliot & the Evening Noose, Cloudless, Archaic Love, Dyna.Liv
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, May 8
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.