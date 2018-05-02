The Heard

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

25 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 1:01 PM

click image Leisure Chief - PHOTO VIA LESIURE CHIEF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Lesiure Chief/Facebook
  • Leisure Chief
Wednesday, May 2
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Swamp Sistas Volunteer Jam 6 pm at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive.

Thursday, May 3
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, May 4
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kulture Shock 10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.

Saturday, May 5
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Cinco de Mayo Street Bash: Victims of Circumstance, Bothering Dennis, Moonmen From Mars, 69 Fingers and more 3 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
DJ Spanky 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Drew Williams 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Patty & Mike 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, May 6
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, May 7
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eliot & the Evening Noose, Cloudless, Archaic Love, Dyna.Liv 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, May 8
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

