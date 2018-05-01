Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Lyft is offering Orlando half off rides on Cinco de Mayo
By Gunnar Shuler
on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 2:42 PM
If you're looking for a safe way get to any Cinco de Mayo fiestas this weekend, Lyft has you covered.
The rideshare service will be offering riders a 50 percent discount to anywhere in the Orlando area by entering the promo code CINCO2018.
Lyft is giving the discount to encourage partygoers to make the right choice and not get behind the wheel after drinking.
The discount starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and runs until 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing riders, over the age of 21, to save up to $5 from their ride.
For a list of every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando, click here.
