Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Bloggytown

Lyft is offering Orlando half off rides on Cinco de Mayo

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge gal_wall_st_plaza_cinco.jpg
If you're looking for a safe way get to any Cinco de Mayo fiestas this weekend, Lyft has you covered.

The rideshare service will be offering riders a 50 percent discount to anywhere in the Orlando area by entering the promo code CINCO2018.

Lyft is giving the discount to encourage partygoers to make the right choice and not get behind the wheel after drinking.

The discount starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and runs until 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing riders, over the age of 21, to save up to $5 from their ride.

For a list of every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando, click here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Double Dare isn't returning to Orlando, but a new nostalgia-packed stage show starring Marc Summers is Read More

  2. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

  3. Busch Gardens Tampa may finally be getting a new roller coaster Read More

  4. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

  5. Busch Gardens will once again give away free beer to guests Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation