Explore your shadow self in Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser's horoscopes for May

Illustration by Anna Cruz
There are days when I sit down at my desk, take a deep breath and fully accept the fact that some people believe astrology is fake and stupid. I probably shouldn’t care what those people think. However, I’ve had friends and loved ones let me know that they don’t respect astrology or, rather, find it pointless. Those are hard days. Growing up, I too believed astrology was nothing but an old wives’ tale. So, how exactly does a loudmouthed Jewish girl become an astrologer? It’s a great question, especially considering the fact that I was raised on the tough streets where Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and baseball were born; northern New Jersey is not exactly a metaphysical capital. However, my road up to this point has been long, winding and arduous. Life has a funny way of kicking your ass until all you have left is faith. Faith that things will get better. Faith that the universe has our back.
Sometimes, when I disclose my secret esoteric life to a stranger, I will be met with judgement: “Oh, you don’t actually believe in that, do you?” I get it, though; these days astrology is a dying art form, shoved into magazines with the promise of a new romance always on the horizon, so I can understand why it is hard to take seriously.
For the record, I didn’t get into astrology to be that cute pixie hipster girl. I didn’t get into astrology because it's the zeitgeist of our millennial new age movement. I got into astrology because I lost my best friend in a tragic accident when I was a teenager. Her death rocked me to my core. Driving home alone some nights I still ponder how her death can impact other people's lives for the better. I realized that it is in the shadow parts of our lives that we begin to search for and ultimately find connection. Our dark parts are like magnets – emotionally charged experiences drawing us together. Our shadows are almost like these secret rooms that we hope someone else has visited and can also talk about. When I do readings, I look for those dark rooms and ask if I can walk in them to shine some light.
Perhaps astrology will always be viewed by most as a waste of time for gullible yuppies and desperate single women – and that’s OK. At the end of the day, astrology has helped me. Immensely. So, this article was written for all my fellow spiritual weirdos, freaks, geeks and the like. Be proud of what you believe in and I encourage you to keep on shining like the stars.
May Horoscope for Sun Signs:
Aries (March 21-April 19)
This month, we begin transitioning from the planetary influence of Aries into Taurus season. I’m sure you were running all month long at top speed when your natal sun energy was in full swing. So thankfully, you will begin to settle back down from your fast-forward life into a space of reflection as Taurus moves in. All that hard work and energy you’ve been spending will finally pause and open space to consider, as well as, reflect on where your efforts have made the most amount of impact. Do you feel accomplished or exhausted? It is important for any Aries sun sign to be self-aware of their actions, so that they can recognize when they’re starting to feel overwhelmed. That lingering feeling of needing to be good and successful at everything at once is common, so settle into the comfort of Taurus and pick one area you can feel proud you accomplished recently or work on your organization skills.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
With Mercury, sun and moon conjunct in Taurus, you will be feeling ready to take on the world. The energy of Taurus is well-known for loyalty and consistent follow-through. Once a Taurus has set their mind on something, they will achieve their goal. Perhaps that’s why the stigma of stubbornness still remains attached to that sign. Mercury (the planet of communication) is in Taurus, alongside the sun (your ego) and the moon (your mind and how you think). This planetary combination will help you be able to think and
talk about any issues that have been previously blocked or unsuccessful. Be mindful of releasing feelings of resistance and use your instinctually grounded nature to convey your thoughts practically and tangibly. This is a great month to start a summer project or build that back patio you’ve been dreaming of. This month’s energy will help carry projects through to completion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
As Taurus energy moves in this month, you will be able to get more in touch with your homebody side and start to take care of your needs. Gemini is represented by air and the mental world of forgetfulness – including forgetting to eat during the day because your mind is so preoccupied. Taurus is like the stay-at-home mom ready to make sure you finish your plate at dinner. Although they conflict in terms of perspective, Taurus can offer a healing energy to help ground you more this month and reel back on some of your social time. Your charming, chatty nature will be asked to step in tune with your personal needs. Likewise, the sun will move out of Taurus at the end of the month into Gemini, which will make you begin feeling curious about exploring new social opportunities after enjoying personal time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The Taurus bull and the Cancer crab intensely connect this month. Venus (the planet of love) will enter Cancer this month and may make you feel open to going deeper in your personal relationships (this includes friendship!). The Taurus sun energy moving in will also make you feel excited to stay at home and deepen family relations as well. Cancers are considered emotional water signs, who appreciate stability in matters of the heart – which means the loyal Taurus energy will keep them feeling calm, relaxed and ready to move slowly in regards to any emotional healing needed. Enjoy this time of steady, slow growth to rebuild your heart and your ability to unconditionally love in positive ways. Perhaps a visit to a pet sanctuary will liven your spirits!
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos are known for their passion, Taurus for practicality. This is an interesting energetic dynamic when the sun in Taurus combines together with your natal sign this month. Leos feel the need to quickly express feelings or opinions, while Taurus enjoys patience and testing the relationship you have with your own ego. Leos are known for being social, charming and forthright. Taurus is known for being laid-back, a homebody and reserved in nature. Where these two signs meet is somewhere in the middle between self-awareness, stubbornness and creativity. Leo and Taurus are fixed signs that value material abundance. So, when a Leo is facing a moon and sun in Taurus, they can use this stable earth energy to be creative in a tangible way. Whether working on an artistic endeavor or trying to write a grocery list, Taurus will ask you to slow down, take out your pen and plan a bit before you keep on moving with all of that passion!
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Virgo and Taurus, both ruled by the elements of earth, will collide this month, bringing in both their practical and nurturing energies. They feel comfortable with each other and as Taurus sun moves in this month, you may find yourself feeling ready to tackle more work in the garden or more trips in nature. It is possible that when these signs cross, that you will begin to feel supported by the natural world around you. Perhaps you may even feel brave and empowered enough to try a new task you’ve never attempted before. Ever skinny-dip? Have you hiked the Florida Trail yet? Now may be the time to get into nature and feel the love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libra and Taurus are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty and creativity. Their combined archetypal energy this month will have Librans ready to begin pursuing artistic efforts. Whether it is in the field of art, poetry, yoga or music, this is the time for those with a sun in Libra to start embracing their eye for beauty and start putting it out into the world. Venus will support these two energies colliding for a romance with your own spirit and creative self. This month would be a good time for you to visit a local museum. In fact, Seminole Art and Culture
is on display at OMA and may be a great visit to help keep you inspired.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
As Taurus comes in swinging this month, it does a great job at supporting Scorpio’s cunning communication skills. Taurus is like an old friend who you can always count on to show up to your events, usually drinking their notorious brand of beer and hanging in the corner. Scorpio, on the other hand, is the wild-card, heartbroken, intoxicated friend who occasionally comes to your parties and is usually looking for someone to talk to. They’re so different, but also so good for each other. While Jupiter still resides in Scorpio during this month, it is reflecting the sun's energy of Taurus. So, this means that your similar interests will be highlighted and knowledge will be brought forth (Jupiter represents higher knowledge). These two different but mature signs will bring out your curiosity to explore areas hidden deep in your soul. Scorpio, you may want to find one friend you really, really trust this month and feel open to talk about whatever is going on in your world. Taurus will have your back when you begin to share some of your fears.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
As calm Taurus sun moves this month, natal fiery Sagittarius definitely does not share the same view on how they’d like to spend their days (one is yin, the other yang). However, they can agree on their passionate perspective to live freely and with those they love. Sagittarius energy represents the end of the fall season into winter (i.e. holiday parties, getting together with friends), while Taurus is the end of spring into summer (i.e. ready to go on vacation with friends, pool parties). Together, as their energies collide this month, you may find yourself ready to attend a few block parties or barbecues. You can use this time to enjoy outings with friends or throw an office party. For those graduating from UCF this month, this is the month to celebrate and plan your next steps.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
The combination of Capricorn and Taurus is such a dream when paired energetically. They’re like childhood best friends that grew up, worked hard, attended business school together, supported each other through the early work years and became really successful. Both are grounded earth signs who are strong, serious, stable, practical, a bit materialistic and also share the same traditional approach to life. If you have a sun in Capricorn, you are probably used to always working hard and feeling like you need to work harder. With the sun in Taurus this month, you will feel like you have stepped into work with a colleague. However, Capricorn is the wise old sage and Taurus is the young lover boy. Taurus will help you feel stable at work this month, but it will also ask you to loosen up a bit, Capricorn. The Taurus childlike energy will push Capricorns to use some of that material drive to go out and have fun for a night or two. Simply, they will work hard, play hard and maybe even make each other laugh. This is a great month to go out and enjoy one of the many local amusement parks
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Mars (the planet of energy, sex and passion) enters Aquarius (the sign of free love) this month and creates a boom of love and excitement for expression. Aquarius should get ready for a surge of Mars energy coming forth to help you shine in areas of work and earthly connection. The Taurus sun energy colliding with Mars in Aquarius will set your mind spinning with all sorts of ideas and intellectual interests. This is a great time to pick a book you’ve always wanted to read, as Taurus will give some grounding to your mental nature. You may find yourself flying through the pages and learning something new and bold, or reading a really thrilling story you can share with all your friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Pisces is the lover, the dreamer. Taurus is strength and planning. Pisces wants to love the world, Taurus believes in your dreams. As the sun moves into Taurus, it brings a sense of balance and calm to your waves of emotions. Together they can sense each other's opposing but supportive nature and create a world of harmony. Taurus will help you recognize that your sensitive nature and desire to heal the world has purpose. This would be a great month to volunteer for a day or support a local nonprofit or charity. You may find yourself immersed in an opportunity that feels incredibly enriching and rewarding.