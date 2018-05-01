The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

The Heard

DJ superstar Michael Brun is coming to Orlando this summer

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 1:04 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MICHAEL BRUN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Michael Brun/Facebook
Haitian DJ Michael Brun made a big splash with his "Positivo" collaboration with J. Balvin having just been named by Telemundo as their official anthem of this year's World Cup. And now Orlando music fans will get to see Brun up close and personal when he brings his "Bayo" tour to the CIty Beautiful in June.

The 25-year old rising star has shifted away from his initial EDM roots, now focusing on integrating the music of his homeland with a modern electronic feel. Live, Brun promises "a bock party feel … the Haitian street sound mixed with something that you would find at something like Diplo's Mad Decent show."

Michael Brun headlines Soundbar on Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Double Dare isn't returning to Orlando, but a new nostalgia-packed stage show starring Marc Summers is Read More

  2. Busch Gardens Tampa may finally be getting a new roller coaster Read More

  3. New food truck park coming to the Milk District this summer Read More

  4. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

  5. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation