DJ superstar Michael Brun is coming to Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 1:04 PM
Photo via Michael Brun/Facebook
Haitian DJ Michael Brun
made a big splash with his "Positivo" collaboration with J. Balvin having just been named by Telemundo as their official anthem of this year's World Cup.
And now Orlando music fans will get to see Brun up close and personal when he brings his "Bayo" tour to the CIty Beautiful in June.
The 25-year old rising star has shifted away from his initial EDM roots, now focusing on integrating the music of his homeland with a modern electronic feel. Live, Brun promises "a bock party feel … the Haitian street sound mixed with something that you would find at something like Diplo's Mad Decent show."
Michael Brun headlines Soundbar
on Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
