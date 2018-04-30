Bonnie Raitt pulls out of Orlando appearance with James Taylor due to health issue

Raitt addressed the situation in a statement this morning:
“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the U.S. tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”
Bonnie Raitt will rejoin James Taylor for the second leg of the tour on June 22. The Orlando show will now be "An Evening With James Taylor," at which the singer will play two full sets in the company of his All-Star Band. Ticketholders may get a refund at the point of purchase if they wish.