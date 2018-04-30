The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 30, 2018

The Heard

Bonnie Raitt pulls out of Orlando appearance with James Taylor due to health issue

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 1:50 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BONNIE RAITT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bonnie Raitt/Facebook
Bonnie Raitt has pulled out of the first leg of her scheduled tour with James Taylor – including the Orlando show – due to an unspecified health issue that requires immediate surgery.

Raitt addressed the situation in a statement this morning:
“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the U.S. tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”

Bonnie Raitt will rejoin James Taylor for the second leg of the tour on June 22. The Orlando show will now be "An Evening With James Taylor," at which the singer will play two full sets in the company of his All-Star Band. Ticketholders may get a refund at the point of purchase if they wish.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

  2. NOMA-inspired vegan and vegetarian plates coming to the Milk District Read More

  3. Will Universal bring 'Trolls Topia' to Orlando? Read More

  4. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  5. UCF students will be featured in a '60 Minutes' report tonight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation