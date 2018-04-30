After mocking Parkland survivors, Dinesh D'Souza will speak at Florida GOP event in Orlando

click to enlarge
Photo cred: Facebook.com/DSouzaDinesh
Conservative commentator, conspiracy theorist
and evangelical talking head Dinesh D’Souza poked fun at Parkland survivors at the Florida Capitol when an assault weapons ban failed in the House, and now he’ll be speaking at a local Florida GOP event.
“Today, the Republican Party of Florida announced Dinesh D’Souza, Dan Bongino
and Kayleigh McEnany
as the first three speakers confirmed for the 2018 Sunshine Summit, June 28 and June 29 in Orlando,” an email from Florida GOP chairman Blaise Ingoglia read, according to a report by the Miami Herald
. “We look forward to hearing their message of liberty, opportunity and limited government.”
Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and conservative activist, flopped during a bid for a Florida congressional seat in 2016 following two unsuccessful congressional runs in Maryland. McEnany, on the other hand, was named a national spokesperson for the Republican Party in 2017 and is former CNN contributor.
Following the announcement, Florida Democratic candidate for governor and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum condemned Republicans’ decision.
“Today’s announcement that Dinesh D’Souza, a deeply offensive author who mocked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors, will be a speaker at the 2018 Sunshine Summit is just the latest low point for the Party of Trump,” Gillum says in a news release
. “I often have strong disagreements with Florida’s Republicans, but I know that many of them are decent, hardworking people. I hope they join me in demanding the Florida GOP un-invite this bitterly divisive selection.”
