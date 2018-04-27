Bloggytown

Friday, April 27, 2018

UCF's 'national championship trophy' is now on tour

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 6:22 PM

The banner at Spectrum Stadium has been hung. The athletes have been fitted for their rings and the bling has been forged. And now, to put the finishing touches on the University of Central Florida’s undefeated, highly disputed "national championship" season, the trophy is making the rounds.

But you’ll have to go to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to see it.

On Wednesday, courtesy of the "UCF Trophy Tour Staff," University of Alabama students and other Crimson Tide fans unveiled a makeshift trophy at Gallettes, a bar on Tuscaloosa's strip, to celebrate their Orlandoan football peers' groundbreaking season.

Consider it a friendly tip of the hat.

To capture such a once-in-a-lifetime event, the folks behind SEC Shorts documented the ceremony.

“It was like this cardboard Ark of the Covenant behind velvet rope,” one fan told AL.com, obviously awe-struck by the the trophy's physical beauty.

In Orlando Weekly's opinion, it's more of a piece of art than it is a trophy, and is arguably heading for the Museum of Modern Art in the near future.

But if it resembles anything, it's not a biblical artifact, nor something striking enough to be displayed next to Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night."

More so, it outs us in mind of Orlando Sentinel sports columnist Mike Bianchi's coverage of UCF's celebration following their 2017 season, in that it's really just a bunch of trash and dumpster-worthy stuff taped together.

