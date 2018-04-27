UCF students will be featured in a '60 Minutes' report this Sunday

The University of Central Florida will be featured on “60 Minutes” on Sunday in a segment that explores how low-income and first generation students find success through the Gates Foundation.According to a news release from UCF, the segment will revolve around Bill and Melinda Gates’ visit to UCF in October 2017.The segment will also feature what the news release calls “emotional” interviews by CBS anchor Scott Pelley with the Gateses and a group UCF Gates Scholars – students who currently have their educational expenses afforded by the Gates Foundation.Also included in “60 Minutes Overtime” will be an interview with UCF vice president for student development and enrollment services Maribeth Ehasz, which will touch on innovate ways UCF is helping students succeed.“UCF Has shown remarkable success in retention and graduation rates among first generation and low-income students,” the news release says. “Among our student body of 66,000, 25 percent are the first of their families to attend college, and 38 percent are low-income as defined by federal Pell Grant eligibility.”The segment will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS.