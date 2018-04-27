Bloggytown

Friday, April 27, 2018

Two decades later, the Orlando Magic-inspired Jordan 10s will return to stores

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-04-27_at_12.36.19_pm.png

For the first time since 1995, Jordan Brand will reportedly bring back the "Orlando" Air Jordan 10 later this year.

According to sneaker site Sole Collector, the "Orlando" Jordan 10 will make a return to retail some time in Dec. 2018.

The $190 limited addition shoes come in the classic Orlando Magic colors, and were originally worn by Nick Anderson in the 94-95 season. You might recognize these sneakers from when Anderson stole the ball from Jordan at the end of Game 1 of the playoffs.

While the picture above shows the original shoe, no images of the new rerelease are available. Hopefully, not much will change.

DEC 2018. $190 #ORLANDO #AJ10 White/Black-Royal-Metallic Silver 310805-108

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on



