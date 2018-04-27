Friday, April 27, 2018
Two decades later, the Orlando Magic-inspired Jordan 10s will return to stores
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 12:47 PM
For the first time since 1995, Jordan Brand will reportedly bring back the "Orlando" Air Jordan 10 later this year.
According to sneaker site Sole Collector
, the "Orlando" Jordan 10
will make a return to retail some time in Dec. 2018.
The $190 limited addition shoes come in the classic Orlando Magic colors, and were originally worn by
Nick Anderson in the 94-95 season. You might recognize these sneakers from when Anderson stole the ball from Jordan
at the end of Game 1 of the playoffs.
While the picture above shows the original shoe, no images of the new rerelease are available. Hopefully, not much will change.
