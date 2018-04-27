Bloggytown

Friday, April 27, 2018

Nearly a year ago tonight, the Solar Bears got into one hell of a hockey fight

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 3:15 PM


To celebrate the Solar Bears opening up the South Division finals tonight against the Everblades at Germain Arena, let's revisit one of the best hockey fights to happen in recent memory.

On April 24, 2017, the Solar Bears defeated the Everblades 3-0 at the Amway, but the best part of the night was arguably the full-blown "yard sale" that occurred at the end of the third period.

As we reported last year, this fight had just about everything you look for in a classic ECHL hockey fight– bare-fisted cheap shots, goalies throwin' elbows, and a chubby kid playing air guitar. Go Bears!

Tonight's game starts at 7:30 p.m., and you can watch it live here. Hopefully tonight will be just as eventful.

