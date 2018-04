click to enlarge Photo by Barry Nadler

Orlando metal band Meka Nism are poised to release a new EP -- on May 11 and will be airing this new material during an upcoming flurry of live shows, including one opening for a nu metal godfather.The quintet will be hosting a listening party for The War Inside at Park Ave. CDs on May 10, then opening for Korn's Jonathan Davis at the Plaza Liv e on May 14, and finally playing a proper CD release show for the EP at the House of Blues on June 9.