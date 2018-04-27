Latin music legend Willie Colón to play Orlando in December

One of the can't-miss releases of this year's Record Store Day had to be a deluxe reissue of Willie Colón's 1971 masterpiece La Gran Fuga,a defining moment for both Fania Records and Nuyorican Salsa music. One in a string of peerless collaborative albums between Hector Lavoe (immortalized onscreen by Marc Anthony in the film El Cantante) and his musical foil and partner Willie Colón, And now Orlando music fans will have a chance to see Willie Colón work his magic live and up-close.
It's impossible to overstate the importance of trombonist, composer, arranger, producer, and singer Colón to salsa music - whether on his own or in tandem with Lavoe or Rubén Blades or Celia Cruz - from the late 1960s until the present day, Colón has released an impressive stream of influential and vibrant albums like Cosa Nuestra,Celia and Willie, and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.