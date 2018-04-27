Tip Jar

Friday, April 27, 2018

JJ's Grille, Grounding Roots and Quickly Boba's Pho Cali coming to Winter Park

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge The Grove at Winter Park - CBRE
  • CBRE
  • The Grove at Winter Park
The Winter Park Palms plaza on Aloma Avenue and Howell Branch Road was once the site of a restaurant that delighted in serving mussels with beards still attached.

That restaurant has long since closed (thankfully) and the plaza has been given a revamp and a rebrand. It now goes by the name of The Grove at Winter Park and the food offerings promise to be a whole helluva lot better than the regrettably unforgettable Rooster's Club N Global Grille.
click to enlarge The Grove at Winter Park - CBRE
  • CBRE
  • The Grove at Winter Park
JJ's Grille, the popular fast-casual Med eatery that fashions a killer tabbouleh salad (the "J-Bouli"), will open its second location at the Grove in mid-to-late May.
click to enlarge J-Bouli in the making - JJ'S GRILLE
  • JJ's Grille
  • J-Bouli in the making
So will Pho Cali, a new concept by the folks behind Quickly Boba & Snow. The Vietnamese restaurant will serve pho, noodle dishes, rice dishes and the like, but the restaurant will also house a Quickly Boba so, yeah: Macarons, cookies, cakes and, of course, boba tea will also be served.
click to enlarge Herbivore pokè bowl - QUICKLY BOBA
  • Quickly Boba
  • Herbivore pokè bowl
Pho Cali's build-out will be completed by this summer and it should open "before the end of the year."

(Side note: Quickly Boba will also open a location at 821 S. State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs Saturday, May 5.)

Of particular interest to health-conscious readers is the addition of College Park juicery Grounding Roots to the mix. Owners Jed and Amanda Stone are working on the space, but haven't announced an opening date.
click to enlarge GROUNDING ROOTS
  • Grounding Roots
Paisano's Pizza is the fourth announced tenant.

No word yet on whether Rooster's will crow again.

