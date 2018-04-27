House of Blues devotes a day to Florida brewers and local bands this weekend

House of Blues gets into the beerfest game with Local Brews, Local Grooves, an evening devoted to Florida craft beer. Sample brews from the likes of First Magnitude, Funky Buddha, Dead Lizard and Bold City. Meanwhile, local bands like Beemo, Slickwood and Rocktown take the stage to provide a musical backdrop.
4 p.m. Saturday; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $11-$60; hob.com/orlando
