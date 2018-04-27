Florida's Democratic debates are set and none are happening in Orlando

click to enlarge

Four additional Democratic gubernatorial debates have been set as Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Winter Park entrepreneur Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine run in an Aug. 28 primary.The Florida Democratic Party announced Friday that debates will be held June 9 in St. Petersburg, June 11 in Miramar, July 18 in Fort Myers, and Aug. 2 in Miami.Additional details about the times and locations will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the party. The Democratic candidates squared off in a televised debate April 18 in Tampa.The Republican Party of Florida, partnering with Fox News, will hold a debate June 28 with its top gubernatorial candidates —- so far, state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis —- as part of the party’s “Sunshine Summit” in Orlando. Putnam and DeSantis are also expected to attend a May 5 forum hosted by the Florida Family Policy Council at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.