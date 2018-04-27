Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 27, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida lawmakers call for more customs officers

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Florida State Capitol - MICHAEL RIVERA
  • Michael Rivera
  • Florida State Capitol
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and 13 U.S. House members from Florid a are requesting 500 more Customs and Border Protection officers next year in the state.

The request, which came Thursday in a letter to leaders of appropriations subcommittees on Homeland Security, is aimed at reducing staffing shortages at Florida airports and seaports, according to a release accompanying the letter.

“Long wait times and delayed processing of goods discourage travel and create unnecessary barriers to trade, undermining economic activity in the United States,” the letter said. “CBP (Customs and Border Protection) estimates show that hiring an additional 500 CBP officers at ports of entry would increase annual economic activity by $1 billion and result in an additional 16,600 jobs per year.”

The requested positions, separate from agents who patrol the Mexico and Canada borders, could also help combat the flow of opioids at ports, the letter said.

House members signing the letter were Republicans Carlos Curbelo, Tom Rooney, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Dennis Ross and Democrats Charlie Crist, Val Demings, Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings, Al Lawson, Stephanie Murphy, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate Read More

  4. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  5. Florida state employees must hand over personal info or face insurance termination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation