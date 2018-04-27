The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 27, 2018

The Gist

Celebrate International Tabletop Day at the Geek Easy with drinks and prizes

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_booze_and_boards_shutterstock_135000779.jpg
The Geek Easy celebrates International Tabletop Day with an afternoon of drinking and gaming. Bring your unused games to participate in the game swap, enter raffles for new games, and even enjoy open play on several games with the opportunity to win copies of that game. All this while enjoying craft beer from the bar.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; mygeekeasy.org

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Booze and Boards
@ The Geek Easy
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Sat., April 28, 12-6 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details The Geek Easy
The Geek Easy
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-332-9636
Sandwiches/Subs, Pub Grub and Bar/Pub
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Booze and Boards @ The Geek Easy

    • Sat., April 28, 12-6 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate Read More

  4. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Oklahoma Stackhouse Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation