Celebrate International Tabletop Day at the Geek Easy with drinks and prizes

The Geek Easy celebrates International Tabletop Day with an afternoon of drinking and gaming. Bring your unused games to participate in the game swap, enter raffles for new games, and even enjoy open play on several games with the opportunity to win copies of that game. All this while enjoying craft beer from the bar.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; mygeekeasy.org
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.