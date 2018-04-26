The Heard

Thursday, April 26, 2018

The B-52s announce headlining show in Orlando this summer

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 1:39 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE HOUSE OF BLUES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the House of Blues/Facebook
Athens' own new-wave stars and dance-party instigators B-52s have announced an Orlando headlining show to soothe the sting of Orlando not getting a date of their big joint summer tour with Boy George & Culture Club.

Everyone wins though, as the B-52 will get a chance to stretch out and turn the more intimate House of Blues into a veritable love shack for the evening.

The B-52s headline the House of Blues on Sunday, Aug. 19 at p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27.
