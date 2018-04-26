Thursday, April 26, 2018
The B-52s announce headlining show in Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 1:39 PM
Athens' own new-wave stars and dance-party instigators B-52s
have announced an Orlando headlining show to soothe the sting of Orlando not getting a date of their big joint summer tour with Boy George & Culture Club.
Everyone wins though, as the B-52 will get a chance to stretch out and turn the more intimate House of Blues into a veritable love shack
for the evening.
The B-52s headline the House of Blues
on Sunday, Aug. 19 at p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27.
