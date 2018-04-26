The Heard

Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Heard

Ten bands compete to be turned into sauce at annual Poca's Hottest Cook-Off

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge MIRIAM LORENZI
  • Miriam Lorenzi
Local entrepreneur Wendy Davis has gone from being a hobbyist saucier to the head of a burgeoning empire. Her line of hot sauces and condiments inspired by local artists and musicians, Poca’s Hottest, is stocked on shelves at the likes of Winn-Dixie and Amazon, and she even has a brand-new cooking/music hybrid show on Amazon Prime, Hot Saucy. This weekend, Davis and friends team up for the annual Poca’s Hottest Sauce Cook-Off. Contestants bring dishes made with Poca’s Hottest products for judging, while 10 bands perform, competing for the honor of having Davis’ next concoction named after them. You’ll only get to sample the competing dishes if you spring for the VIP tasting pass, but if you miss out, there’s still a taco bar stocked with a full line of Poca’s Hottest sauces. The family-friendly event is also a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank, so bring some canned goods and get a few dollars knocked off the price of admission.

2 p.m. Sunday, April 29 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | pocashottest.com | $20-$40

