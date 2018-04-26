The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Gist

Satire site Clickhole rips SeaWorld with fake tweets

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-04-26_at_2.27.00_pm.png
Clickhole, the Buzzfeed-like department of the The Onion, posted a series of fake tweets from SeaWorld today, claiming the park no longer cares about attendance and is just going to see how fat they can get a dolphin.

In their latest article, "SeaWorld Has Realized People Will Be Mad At It No Matter What It Does So It’s Just Going To See How Fat It Can Make A Dolphin Before It Goes Bankrupt," the satire site lays out a few choice tweets from the theme park, which claims to have laid off their PR person. 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-04-26_at_2.39.31_pm.png

There's more of these tweets, and honestly you really should just read the whole thing here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  3. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  4. Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate Read More

  5. Florida will experience the country's largest economic impact from climate change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation