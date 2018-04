click to enlarge Image via Facebook

Sanford’s newest bottle shop opens up with a bang this weekend. Check out a variety of beer and housemade cider from Tuffy’s Bottle Shop while enjoying a block party featuring performances from the Legendary JC’s, Kaleigh Baker and Whyte Tygers.Noon-10 p.m. Saturday; Tuffy’s Bottle Shop & Lounge, 200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free; facebook.com/tuffyscider