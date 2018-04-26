Florida Sen. Bill Nelson stars in Bad Lip Reading video of Zuckerberg testimony
PostedByColin Wolf
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 4:32 PM
Like most Bad Lip Reading videos, this particular clip makes zero sense, but neither did most of the questions from lawmakers to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a couple of weeks ago at his congressional hearing.
So if you you've ever wondered what it would look like to see Florida Sen. Bill Nelson say things like, "Are you blowing bubbles? I'm going to have to spank yoooouuuuu," then this video is for you.