Thursday, April 26, 2018

Blackstar and Odd Jobs pay tribute to Joy Division and New Order at this week's Fang party

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Blackstar and Odd Jobs’ weekly Fang party merges with the until recently on-hiatus Panic night for the first in a series of tribute events honoring masters/mistresses of post-punk. They begin with arguably the most important of them all, Joy Division (and what came next, New Order). It’s impossible to quickly or adequately sum up the importance of the pitch-black music that Manchester’s Joy Division made in the early 1980s and the whole new sound-worlds opened up by New Order in the decades following, so maybe a total-immersion night in their catalog is the best kind of historical crash course. The Panic DJs will be spinning JD and NO deep cuts and remixes all night and there will be live transmissions from a Joy Division tribute band (what a world we live in), followed by – intriguingly – local hands Zap Danger and Pressurewave (!) doing New Order sets. Here are the young men …

10 p.m. Saturday, April 28 | Odd Jobs, 46 W. Concord St. | oddjobs.bar | $5

