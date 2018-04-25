Universal Studios announces a 15 percent growth in theme park revenue

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
The first couple months of 2018 have been good to Universal Studios Orlando.
According to a Wednesday report from Comcast
, who owns parent company NBCUniversal, the Theme Parks Department revenue increased by 14.5 percent.
During the same timeframe in 2017, Universal's revenue was around $1.11 billion. This year the number was up to $1.28 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization went from $397 million to $495 million, which is a 24.6 percent spike in EBITDA growth from the first quarter last year.
Comcast believes that the uptick in revenue has a lot to do with the spring holidays and the "continued success of Volcano Bay, Minion Park in Japan, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hollywood."
With new attractions coming and possibly two more theme parks in Orlando, Universal Studios can probably expect earnings to go higher in the future.
