Parkland student Kyle Kashuv questioned by police after tweeting video at gun range

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018
I can now check off being wrongfully questioned by law enforcement off by bucket list.— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 23, 2018
Apparently, using my constitutional rights to learn how to defend myself is wrong? Sorry, I thought this was still the United States of America. https://t.co/HNU3Ls76Co— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 23, 2018
After first being questioned by a school security officer, a Broward County deputy entered the room and sat behind the teen, Kashuv said. The deputy began asking Kashuv who the rifle belonged to and who he went shooting with. Kashuv said he asked if he could record the interview and was told that he couldn't. The teen said he felt like the deputy was trying to get him to incriminate his father.
Kashuv said the gun debate has become so prominent since the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 that he "felt it was important to learn about the physical mechanics of it," Kashuv said in a text to The Associated Press. "I made sure to post about it because I wanted to show people it's people that are the issue, not guns."
For those managing this twitter account, this is how I now visit my daughter who was killed in this school. This not cute or funny. pic.twitter.com/S4xLt8voOe— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 22, 2018
... No offense, Kyle, but you were just complaining the other day that law enforcement sits on its hands too much. https://t.co/gdtOgKoFLm— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 24, 2018
Didn’t you want law enforcement to be more involved and protect? https://t.co/CViybJ03z9— Jose Iglesias (@Joseforchange) April 24, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.