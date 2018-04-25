Bloggytown

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Get a head start on the primaries at this week's Candidate Town Hall

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Chris King
  • Chris King
The second installment of this town hall series is your latest chance to get to know your Democratic front runners before voting season comes around, and it’ll be here before you know it (Aug. 28). Take the time to get acquainted with Chris King, a Winter Park businessman and first-time candidate. He’ll be facing off against former congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum in the Democratic primary in August. You can come back for town halls with Levine (May 3) and Gillum (May 31) in the coming weeks.

6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 | First Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E. Robinson St. | indivisiblecfl.org | free

