The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The Heard

Fleetwood Mac is coming to Central Florida in February

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLEETWOOD MAC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Fleetwood Mac/Facebook
You can go your own way to see Fleetwood Mac this February – just not anywhere near Orlando.

The British-American rock band announced the dates for their 2018-2019 North American Tour with stops in Tampa Feb. 18 at Amalie Arena and Fort Lauderdale Feb. 20 at the BB&T Center.

Beware: The Grammy award-winning band will be without lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. (They fired him a few weeks ago month. Go your own way, indeed.) The new lineup consists of cornerstones Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, along with music industry vets Mike Campbell, former lead guitarist for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, frontman for Crowded House.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 4, on their website.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Florida will experience the country's largest economic impact from climate change Read More

  3. Florida high school student posts wildly racist prom proposal to Snapchat Read More

  4. Florida names nine proposed medicaid health plans Read More

  5. Has Disney finally realized their monorails need a major update? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation