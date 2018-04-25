Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Fleetwood Mac is coming to Central Florida in February
By Linzie Lawton
on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 12:42 PM
Photo via Fleetwood Mac/Facebook
You can go your own way to see Fleetwood Mac this February – just not anywhere near Orlando.
The British-American rock band announced the dates for their 2018-2019 North American Tour with stops in Tampa Feb. 18 at Amalie Arena and Fort Lauderdale Feb. 20 at the BB&T Center.
Beware: The Grammy award-winning band will be without lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. (They fired him a few weeks ago month. Go your own way, indeed.) The new lineup consists of cornerstones Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, along with music industry vets Mike Campbell, former lead guitarist for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, frontman for Crowded House.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 4, on their website.
