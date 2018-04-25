Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Andrew W.K. announces Orlando date in September
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 2:09 PM
click image
-
Photos viua Andrew W.K./Facebook
Despite an initial itinerary
that suggested otherwise, rocker Andrew W.K.
has relented and will indeed be bringing the party to Orlando this autumn.
You can still pregame for the fall shows by attending W.K. engagements at Welcome to Rockville or the Orpheum in Tampa this very weekend, but you can catch a headlining show on home turf as part of a new leg of touring in support of new album (and first release in almost a decade) You Are Not Alone.
Andrew W.K. plays the Beacham
with Intoxicated and Kaupe on Friday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. (wow). Tickets are $22.50.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Andrew W.K., Party, Rock, Roll, Concert, Tour, Show, Image