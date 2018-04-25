The Heard

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Andrew W.K. announces Orlando date in September

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 2:09 PM

Despite an initial itinerary that suggested otherwise, rocker Andrew W.K. has relented and will indeed be bringing the party to Orlando this autumn.

You can still pregame for the fall shows by attending W.K. engagements at Welcome to Rockville or the Orpheum in Tampa this very weekend, but you can catch a headlining show on home turf as part of a new leg of touring in support of new album (and first release in almost a decade) You Are Not Alone.

Andrew W.K. plays the Beacham with Intoxicated and Kaupe on Friday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. (wow). Tickets are $22.50.
