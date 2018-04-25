The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The Heard

98 Degrees, Sheila E, and more added to Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA 98 DEGREES/FACEBOK
  • Photo via 98 Degrees/Facebok
Epcot just added 98 Degrees, Glass Tiger and singer Sheila E. to this year's 23rd International Food and Wine Festival.

The 2018 "Eat to the Beat" concert series will also feature returning favorites like Billy Ocean, Hanson and Everclear.

The lineup so far inculdes:
8/30-31 – Blue October – “Into the Ocean”
9/1-3 – Tiffany – “I Think We’re Alone Now”
9/4-5 – MercyMe – “I Can Only Imagine” NEW
9/6-7 – Glass Tiger – “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone) NEW
9/8-9 – Tauren Wells – “Hills and Valleys” NEW
9/10-11 – Postmodern Jukebox 9/12-13 – TBD
9/14-16 – Baha Men – “Who Let The Dogs Out”
9/17-19 – TBD 9/20-21 – Living Color – “Cult of Personality”
9/22-23 – Sheila E – “The Glamorous Life” NEW
9/24-26 – Sugar Ray – “Every Morning”
9/27-28 – David Cook – “Light On”
9/29-30 – Jeffrey Osbourne – “On The Wings of Love”
10/1-2 – Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts – Various Hits
10/3-4 – Everclear – “Santa Monica”
10/5-7 – Mark Wills – “19 Somethin’”
10/8-10 – Air Supply – “All Out Of Love” 10/11-12 – TBD 1
0/13-14 – TBD
10/15-16 – 98 Degrees – “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” NEW 10/17-18 – 38 Special – “Hold On Loosely”
10/19-21 – Devon Allman Project – “Ragged and Dirty”
10/22-23 – TBD 10/24-25 – Billy Ocean – “Get Outta My Dreams”
10/26-28 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas – “We Built This City”
10/29-31 – Hanson – “MMMBop”
11/1-2 – TBD 11/3-4 – Taylor Dayne – “Prove Your Love”
11/5-7 – Boyz II Men – “End Of The Road”
11/8-9 – The Hooters – “And We Danced”
11/10-12 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – “Go Daddy-O”

The 23rd Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will run from Aug. 30 to Nov. 12 this year.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Florida will experience the country's largest economic impact from climate change Read More

  3. Florida high school student posts wildly racist prom proposal to Snapchat Read More

  4. Florida names nine proposed medicaid health plans Read More

  5. Has Disney finally realized their monorails need a major update? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation