98 Degrees, Sheila E, and more added to Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival

click to enlarge
-
Photo via 98 Degrees/Facebok
Epcot just added 98 Degrees, Glass Tiger and singer Sheila E. to this year's 23rd International Food and Wine Festival.
The 2018 "Eat to the Beat"
concert series will also feature returning favorites like Billy Ocean, Hanson and Everclear.
The lineup so far inculdes:
8/30-31 – Blue October – “Into the Ocean”
9/1-3 – Tiffany – “I Think We’re Alone Now”
9/4-5 – MercyMe – “I Can Only Imagine” NEW
9/6-7 – Glass Tiger – “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone) NEW
9/8-9 – Tauren Wells – “Hills and Valleys” NEW
9/10-11 – Postmodern Jukebox 9/12-13 – TBD
9/14-16 – Baha Men – “Who Let The Dogs Out”
9/17-19 – TBD 9/20-21 – Living Color – “Cult of Personality”
9/22-23 – Sheila E – “The Glamorous Life” NEW
9/24-26 – Sugar Ray – “Every Morning”
9/27-28 – David Cook – “Light On”
9/29-30 – Jeffrey Osbourne – “On The Wings of Love”
10/1-2 – Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts – Various Hits
10/3-4 – Everclear – “Santa Monica”
10/5-7 – Mark Wills – “19 Somethin’”
10/8-10 – Air Supply – “All Out Of Love” 10/11-12 – TBD 1
0/13-14 – TBD
10/15-16 – 98 Degrees – “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” NEW 10/17-18 – 38 Special – “Hold On Loosely”
10/19-21 – Devon Allman Project – “Ragged and Dirty”
10/22-23 – TBD 10/24-25 – Billy Ocean – “Get Outta My Dreams”
10/26-28 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas – “We Built This City”
10/29-31 – Hanson – “MMMBop”
11/1-2 – TBD 11/3-4 – Taylor Dayne – “Prove Your Love”
11/5-7 – Boyz II Men – “End Of The Road”
11/8-9 – The Hooters – “And We Danced”
11/10-12 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – “Go Daddy-O”
The 23rd Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will run from Aug. 30 to Nov. 12 this year.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.