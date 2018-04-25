31 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo via Blessing A Curse/Facebook

Blessing A Curse

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.6 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.8 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.3-10 pm at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista.8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.11 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis;.8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave..7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.9 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.