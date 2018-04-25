The Heard

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The Heard

31 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 1:06 PM

click image Blessing A Curse - PHOTO VIA BLESSING A CURSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Blessing A Curse/Facebook
  • Blessing A Curse
Wednesday, April 25
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, April 26
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Ludes, Shewbird 6 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Metal Night With DJ VJ 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose 6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
The Welzeins, Someday River, Sonic Graffiti 8 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.

Friday, April 27
Eustis Music Festival 3-10 pm at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Julee Bruise 8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.
Orlando Rocks: Blessing a Curse, Felicity, LuvLost, Sweet Cambodia 7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista.
Thompson-Browne 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

Saturday, April 28
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Eustis Music Festival 11 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis;.
The Gemini Band 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Melissa Crispo 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, April 29
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, April 30
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave..

Tuesday, May 1
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Band on a Bus: Gary Lazer Eyes 9 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
Open Mic Night With Hannibal Callens 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

