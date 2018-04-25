31 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, April 25
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Blessing A Curse/Facebook
-
Blessing A Curse
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, April 26
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Ludes, Shewbird
6 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Metal Night With DJ VJ
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose
6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
The Welzeins, Someday River, Sonic Graffiti
8 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
Friday, April 27
Eustis Music Festival
3-10 pm at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Julee Bruise
8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.
Orlando Rocks: Blessing a Curse, Felicity, LuvLost, Sweet Cambodia
7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista.
Thompson-Browne
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Saturday, April 28
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Eustis Music Festival
11 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis;.
The Gemini Band
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Melissa Crispo
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, April 29
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, April 30
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave..
Tuesday, May 1
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Band on a Bus: Gary Lazer Eyes
9 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
Open Mic Night With Hannibal Callens
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.