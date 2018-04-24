Tip Jar

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Whiskey Business brings you the finest in brown liquor at Cheyenne Saloon

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 12:33 PM

Make your drinking habit look like a cool hobby and tell everyone you’re getting drunk for a cause. Whiskey Business raises money for the Barber Fund, an organization that helps those living with cancer by paying medical bills, buying groceries, getting patients to appointments and more. Who doesn’t like a charity event that has plenty of booze? There’s a massive selection of whiskies and scotches from around the world – and even some distilled locally. It’s also a great chance to meet brand ambassadors who can teach you a thing or two about what you’re drinking. Then you can take that knowledge and pretend to be a total whiskey snob and impress all of your friends.

7-10 p.m. Friday, April 27 | Cheyenne Saloon, 126 W. Church St. | whiskeybusinessorlando.com | $20-$75

