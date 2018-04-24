Orlando will not host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for marathon running

click to enlarge

Orlando and two other cities were beat out by Atlanta to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for marathon, USA Track & Field announced Monday.Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, were also cities that bid for the races, though both fell short as well. Orlando, like the other cities, originally bid to host the trials for both men and women. The top three male and female finishers in the trials will be named to the U.S. Olympic Team and compete in the 2020 Olympics.Asked by theabout whether or not Orlando will bid for the next Olympics Trials, CEO of the Central Florida Sports Commission Jason Siegel responded by saying, “Nothing to report right now.”He also noted that the City Beautiful will become a more viable option as a possible trials host in the coming years.Tokyo will host the 2020 Olympics, while Paris will host the games in 2024.