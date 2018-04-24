Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will headline a gun raffle next month

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RICK SCOTT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rick Scott/Facebook
Florida Governor Rick Scott, a dispenser of hot takes like "the Second Amendment has never shot anybody, evil does," will be the keynote speaker at a GOP fundraiser next month in Hillsborough County, which just so happens to be raffling off a new handgun.

According to Florida Politics, Scott will speak at the $20,000-per-seat Hillsborough County Lincoln Day Dinner on May 21, alongside several Florida Republican lawmakers, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The big raffle prize is a $949 Colt pistol.

Though he did pass the school safety bill last month following the school shooting in Parkland, Scott, who currently holds an A-plus rating from the NRA and is running for a U.S. Senate seat, has a long history of complete inaction on his state's gun violence issues.

Despite two of the top 10 worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history happening on his watch, Scott has tried to ban doctors from asking patients if they own a gun, pushed for guns on college campuses, and even cut the costs of concealed weapons permits three times in the past seven years.

On a related note, Scott is still scheduled to appear at the NRA Leadership Forum in May. If the conference is anything like the one last year, guns will not be permitted.

Irony is dead.

