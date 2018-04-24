Brevard County votes to allow employees to carry firearms at work

click to enlarge Photo by St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office via Wikimedia Commons

Brevard County employees with a concealed-carry permit can now bring their guns to work, after officials approved a policy change on Tuesday.The change was unanimously approved as part of the county’s “Zero Tolerance of Workplace Violence” policy,reports. The policy had previously banned county employees, minus law enforcement and security professionals, from bringing their firearms on the job.The new policy goes into effect immediately and covers more than 2,200 employees of the departments that are overseen by the County Commission.Though employees who hold a concealed-carry permit are now generally allowed to carry a single firearm or electronic weapon during the workday, the policy change wouldn't affect employees of the county's five elected "constitutional officers," as in the clerks of courts, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of elections and tax collector. It also wouldn't apply to Brevard Public Schools employees, such as teachers.The policy also doesn’t change anything for places where non-law enforcement personnel already are barred from carrying weapons under state statute, like courthouses, sheriff’s stations or precincts, jails, polling places or airport passenger terminals. That goes for County Commission meetings as well.Under the policy update, any county employee in possession of a firearm or other weapons must retain control of it at all times, while keeping it concealed, per state law.The policy update also requires that it not be left in an unoccupied county vehicle.