A Perfect Circle announces Orlando show set for October

Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Caduceus Cellars) and his A Perfect Circle have announced a new round of dates for their world tour later this year and an arena show in Orlando is in the cards.
The band recently broke a protracted silence with the release of Eat the Elephant, an appearance at Coachella, and now this round of touring in the U.S. and Europe.
A Perfect Circle headline the CFE Arena on Tuesday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.