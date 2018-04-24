The Heard

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

A Perfect Circle announces Orlando show set for October

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge a_perfect_circle_press_photo.jpg
Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Caduceus Cellars) and his A Perfect Circle have announced a new round of dates for their world tour later this year and an arena show in Orlando is in the cards.

The band recently broke a protracted silence with the release of Eat the Elephant, an appearance at Coachella, and now this round of touring in the U.S. and Europe.

A Perfect Circle headline the CFE Arena on Tuesday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. 
