Monday, April 23, 2018

Pink proves she's pop royalty at the Amway Center

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Is it possible to endure creatively in the rubble of the pop music industry? Alecia Moore – better known as Pink – is a pretty compelling case that the answer is yes. A singer and performer who rose to prominence during peak-’90s MTV with “Get the Party Started,” Pink has stayed relevant through the age of Spotify and social media; her album titles have always cocked a savvy eye at the ephemeral nature of the pop world, even titling a compilation Greatest Hits … So Far. Pink is currently in the midst of an arena tour promoting new album Beautiful Trauma, a master class in confessional pop that never loses the essential fizz and crackle of good radio music. Expect to see these songs writ large with full production during a tour that is pulling no punches.

with Kid Cut Up | 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $162-$695

