The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 23, 2018

The Heard

Janet Jackson to play Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 2:46 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JANET JACKSON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Janet Jackson/Facebook
Pop icon Janet Jackson has announced a new slate of dates for her "State of the World" tour set for this summer and Central Florida is in the mix!

Jackson plans to squeeze in these shows in between a round of festival appearances including FYF Fest, Panorama Festival, and Outside Lands. Expect the hits.

Janet Jackson headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 and go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Has Disney finally realized their monorails need a major update? Read More

  2. Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000 Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's Fast & Furious attraction is now officially open Read More

  4. Disney Stores will no longer use plastic bags, but theme parks have a way to go Read More

  5. UCF is really going to do it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation