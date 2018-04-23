Monday, April 23, 2018
Janet Jackson to play Central Florida this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 2:46 PM
Pop icon Janet Jackson
has announced a new slate of dates for her "State of the World" tour set for this summer
and Central Florida is in the mix!
Jackson plans to squeeze in these shows in between a round of festival appearances including FYF Fest, Panorama Festival, and Outside Lands
. Expect the hits.
Janet Jackson headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 and go on sale Friday, April 27
at 10 a.m.
