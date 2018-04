click image Photo via Janelle Monae/Facebook

Interstellar R&B innovator Janelle Monáe has announced dates for her "Dirty Computer" tour , set to begin in June, and there is an Orlando date in there!- set to drop April 27 - and support will come from St. Beauty, part of Monáe's Wonderland Records collective. In addition to announcing the tour, Monáe also released a video for new single "I Like That," which you can watch below. Janelle Monáe headlines the House of Blues on Saturday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 2 at 10 a.m.