Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 23, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida man gets screwed out of record books after catching monster catfish

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY REBEKAH NELSON VIA FWC
  • Photo by Rebekah Nelson via FWC
It's not every day that you catch a fish the size of a husky middle-schooler.

Joel Singletary, 78, did that very thing when he reeled in a massive 121-pound blue catfish on April 11, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The 120-pounder would have blown the previous record of 69.5 pounds out of the water (pun intended), but the use of a trotline disqualified the catch as a state record. Still impressive.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY REBEKAH NELSON VIA FWC
  • Photo by Rebekah Nelson via FWC
"It [the fish] must be caught by rod-and-reel to qualify for the state record. That means the current state record stands," said Bekah Nelson, a spokeswoman for the FWC, to ABC Local 10 News.

Singletary caught the overgrown catfish in the Choctawhatchee River near Florida's panhandle.

At first, the seasoned fisherman had no idea how he would get the behemoth catfish into his boat – but once his adrenaline kicked in, the fish was no match for Singletary.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY REBEKAH NELSON VIA FWC
  • Photo by Rebekah Nelson via FWC
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Has Disney finally realized their monorails need a major update? Read More

  2. Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000 Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's Fast & Furious attraction is now officially open Read More

  4. Disney Stores will no longer use plastic bags, but theme parks have a way to go Read More

  5. 'Bar Rescue' will finally release Maitland's Copper Rocket episode this May Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation