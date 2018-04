Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair – Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney Cast Members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot.







Culinary Job Fair – On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.



Bus Driver Online Job Fair – Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that’s always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.



With the summer season rush only weeks away, Walt Disney World, the region’s largest employer, announced it will hire as many as 3,500 more employees across the resort through May.The company will offer full-time, part-time and seasonal roles within housekeeping, transportation, lifeguarding, food and beverage, among a number of others, according to a news release provided by Disney.New to this year’s spring hiring effort is how Disney will host a series of job fairs where interested candidates can apply in-person or online, ask questions about the roles and interview for the position on the spot. Eligible candidates can earn hiring bonuses up to $3,000, too.This is Disney’s breakdown of the hiring events, per the news release:For full eligibility requirements and more, click here