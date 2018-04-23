Bloggytown

Monday, April 23, 2018

Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000

Posted By on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
With the summer season rush only weeks away, Walt Disney World, the region’s largest employer, announced it will hire as many as 3,500 more employees across the resort through May.

The company will offer full-time, part-time and seasonal roles within housekeeping, transportation, lifeguarding, food and beverage, among a number of others, according to a news release provided by Disney.

New to this year’s spring hiring effort is how Disney will host a series of job fairs where interested candidates can apply in-person or online, ask questions about the roles and interview for the position on the spot. Eligible candidates can earn hiring bonuses up to $3,000, too.

This is Disney’s breakdown of the hiring events, per the news release:
Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair – Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney Cast Members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot.

Lifeguard Job Fairs – On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey’s Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team.

Culinary Job Fair – On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.

Bus Driver Online Job Fair – Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that’s always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.

For full eligibility requirements and more, click here.

