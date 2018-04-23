Disney World is hiring 3,500 people and offering signing bonuses up to $3,000

Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair – Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney Cast Members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot.
Lifeguard Job Fairs – On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey’s Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team.
Culinary Job Fair – On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.
Bus Driver Online Job Fair – Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that’s always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.
