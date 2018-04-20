Today's shooting in Florida marks our country's 20th school shooting in 2018

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
This morning, on the 19th anniversary of the deaths of 13 people at Columbine High School and just moments before a group of students planned to join the nationwide walkout for gun violence, a student was shot and wounded at Forest High School
in Ocala, Florida.
Though the student is expected to recover and the shooter is now in custody, today's shooting marks an awful milestone. According to a report from CNN, today's shooting is the 20th school shooting in 2018
, so far.
Our country is now averaging a staggering 1.25 school shootings a week, and here in Florida this is our second school shooting of 2018.
Despite Florida being all too familiar with gun violence, these shootings seem to never feel normal
, and hopefully they never will. But it's hard to be positive when our state claims two of the worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history
, and things don't seem to be getting better.
Just two months ago, students at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, huddled in classrooms as a gunman, who legally purchased an AR-15, slaughtered 17 of their classmates and faculty members. Here in Orlando, it's been almost two years since Pulse, a mass shooting that took the lives of 49, and we're still grasping for answers
.
Today's incident in Ocala was not as bad, and thankfully no one else was hurt, but that doesn't discount the tragedy of yet another gun going off in a school.
