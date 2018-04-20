Bloggytown

Friday, April 20, 2018

The UCF police department is fully aware you're smoking weed right now

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF
  • Photo via UCF
Today's date is April 20, and while many of you are out celebrating the widely recognized weed holiday, the University of Central Florida Police Department most definitely knows you're high right now, man.

The UCFPD Twitter account tweeted out this afternoon a reminder to everyone to enjoy today, Friday, responsibly along with a GIF of a guilty-ass looking dog. 
Look, they're aware you're about to leave a Publix with two chicken tender pub subs, a bottle of Jarritos orange soda, and a foam sword from the seasonal aisle.

Face it, they know. Everyone knows. Everybody knows you're high.

