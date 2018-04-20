Friday, April 20, 2018
The UCF police department is fully aware you're smoking weed right now
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 2:10 PM
Today's date is April 20, and while many of you are out celebrating the widely recognized weed holiday, the University of Central Florida Police Department most definitely knows you're high right now, man.
The UCFPD Twitter account
tweeted out this afternoon a reminder to everyone to enjoy today, Friday, responsibly along with a GIF of a guilty-ass looking dog.
Look, they're aware you're about to leave a Publix with two chicken tender pub subs, a bottle of Jarritos orange soda, and a foam sword from the seasonal aisle.
Face it, they know. Everyone knows. Everybody knows you're high.
