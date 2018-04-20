Tip Jar

Friday, April 20, 2018

The new location of Claddagh Cottage is finally in soft opening mode

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge FAKE NEWS! - PHOTO VIA CLADDAGH COTTAGE IRISH PUB ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub on Facebook
  • FAKE NEWS!

Good news, beer-lovers and pie-eaters: Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub is finally, finally back!

On Facebook, their cover photo still says "no opening date yet," but a pint-loving little birdie told us that last night the beloved bar, now relocated to 2421 Curry Ford Road, held a soft-opening event for a select group. And tonight, we hear the soft opening festivities are extended to the general public.

No official word yet on set-in-stone hours and grand opening, but if you're craving a slice of shepherds' and a properly poured pint, stop by and check out the new digs – you might get lucky.

The old location of the pub, in the 4300 block of Curry Ford, was bulldozed to make way for a new Walgreen's. This new location is part of the new Hourglass District that's shaping up down the road.

Location Details Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub
2421 Curry Ford Road
South
Orlando, FL
(407) 895-1555
4pm-midnight Monday-Thursday; 4pm-2am Friday; 11:30am-2am Saturday; call for hours Sunday
Irish
