The new location of Claddagh Cottage is finally in soft opening mode

Good news, beer-lovers and pie-eaters: Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub is finally,back!On Facebook , their cover photo still says "no opening date yet," but a pint-loving little birdie told us that last night the beloved bar, now relocated to 2421 Curry Ford Road, held a soft-opening event for a select group. And tonight, we hear the soft opening festivities are extended to the general public.No official word yet on set-in-stone hours and grand opening, but if you're craving a slice of shepherds' and a properly poured pint, stop by and check out the new digs – you might get lucky.The old location of the pub, in the 4300 block of Curry Ford, was bulldozed to make way for a new Walgreen's. This new location is part of the new Hourglass District that's shaping up down the road.