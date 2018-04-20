Orlando Book Festival brings bestselling authors to Orlando Public Library

click to enlarge
As an upgrade from those elementary school book fairs we know and miss, Orange County Library System is hosting a book festival with just a few similarities. S. Jae-Jones, the New York Times
best-selling author of Wintersong
, is the opening keynote speaker at the event. There are plenty of opportunities for bookworms to geek out over well-known novelists from around the country. To conclude the event, superstar author David Baldacci delivers a closing keynote speech. You can attend writing workshops and panels throughout the day, and authors are signing books all day as well. Don’t be afraid to bring the little ones; the event offers a kids corner where children of all ages can enjoy the world of storytelling.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info
| free
