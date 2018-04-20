The Gist

Friday, April 20, 2018

Orlando Book Festival brings bestselling authors to Orlando Public Library

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_book_festival_shutterstock_269516258.jpg
As an upgrade from those elementary school book fairs we know and miss, Orange County Library System is hosting a book festival with just a few similarities. S. Jae-Jones, the New York Times best-selling author of Wintersong, is the opening keynote speaker at the event. There are plenty of opportunities for bookworms to geek out over well-known novelists from around the country. To conclude the event, superstar author David Baldacci delivers a closing keynote speech. You can attend writing workshops and panels throughout the day, and authors are signing books all day as well. Don’t be afraid to bring the little ones; the event offers a kids corner where children of all ages can enjoy the world of storytelling.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info | free

